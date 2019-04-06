Nancy Evett Jones ALEDO--Nancy Evett Jones, 62, of Aledo went to be with her Lord and Savior early on Thursday, April 4, 2019, following a long and courageous fight against cancer. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., at Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel, 4941 I-20 Service Road, Willow Park. Burial follows the funeral in Aledo-Brown Cemetery. Nancy was born Dec. 21, 1956, in Blytheville, Ark., to James and Barbara Yarbrough. She married Marlin Jones on July 21, 1984. Before beginning her family, Nancy was a Girl Scout troop leader. Homeschooling all her children, Nancy's greatest desire was to be a mother. Nancy enjoyed quilting, crocheting and spending time with friends. A devout Christian, Nancy was a member of the Highway Church of Christ. Nancy was "all about her family" and will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. SURVIVORS: Nancy is survived by her husband, Marlin; her children, Toby, Bethany, and Ashley; her parents, James and Barbara Yarbrough; her sisters, Chamese Yarbrough, Alice Brantley, and Katrina Yarbrough; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary