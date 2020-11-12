1/1
Nancy Hillen
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Hillen
January 29, 1944 - November 6, 2020
Venus, Texas - Service: 2PM, Friday, November 13, 2020, Mountain Valley Funeral Home
Nancy "Mamaw" Jane Sadler Hillin was born in Fort Worth, Texas on January 29, 1944 to Rupurt and Josie Bell (Cooper) Sadler. She left her earthly body to join the angels on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Nancy lived her life with a servant heart. During her career at General Motors in Arlington, Texas, she served as a member of the Union of Automobile Workers, Woodcock Hall UAW Local 276, advocating for fair wages and benefits for all union workers and their families. Upon retiring from General Motors, she began her second career in healthcare, providing daily care for those who wanted to live in the comfort of their own home.
She was an avid gardener in her free time, honored with the distinguished title of Texas Master Gardener in 2010. She devoted many hours towards beautifying the community, including assisting in establishing and breaking ground of Guinn Gardens on Buffalo Creek and upkeep of Winston Patrick McGregor Park, both located in Cleburne, Texas.
Nancy left behind daughters, Sheila Warren, Allison Sustaire and husband Michael; son Allen Hillin; granddaughters, Jennifer Jacobs and husband Phillip, Rachel Warren and wife Lexce; grandson Jacob Hillin; 11 precious great-grandchildren; and a host of many extended family and friends.
"Mamaw" will forever be our sunshine.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
02:00 PM
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
She loved gardening on her land and it showed from the beautiful landscape of flowers, plants and shrubs. She dearly loved her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. We will truly miss her!
Ginny & Don Snyder
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved