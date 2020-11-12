Nancy Hillen

January 29, 1944 - November 6, 2020

Venus, Texas - Service: 2PM, Friday, November 13, 2020, Mountain Valley Funeral Home

Nancy "Mamaw" Jane Sadler Hillin was born in Fort Worth, Texas on January 29, 1944 to Rupurt and Josie Bell (Cooper) Sadler. She left her earthly body to join the angels on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Nancy lived her life with a servant heart. During her career at General Motors in Arlington, Texas, she served as a member of the Union of Automobile Workers, Woodcock Hall UAW Local 276, advocating for fair wages and benefits for all union workers and their families. Upon retiring from General Motors, she began her second career in healthcare, providing daily care for those who wanted to live in the comfort of their own home.

She was an avid gardener in her free time, honored with the distinguished title of Texas Master Gardener in 2010. She devoted many hours towards beautifying the community, including assisting in establishing and breaking ground of Guinn Gardens on Buffalo Creek and upkeep of Winston Patrick McGregor Park, both located in Cleburne, Texas.

Nancy left behind daughters, Sheila Warren, Allison Sustaire and husband Michael; son Allen Hillin; granddaughters, Jennifer Jacobs and husband Phillip, Rachel Warren and wife Lexce; grandson Jacob Hillin; 11 precious great-grandchildren; and a host of many extended family and friends.

"Mamaw" will forever be our sunshine.







