Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Fleming Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Honor Thomas Fleming

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Nancy Honor Thomas Fleming FORT WORTH -- Nancy Honor Thomas Fleming, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2019 at the age of 81. SERVICE: A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00AM at the Robert Carr Chapel, 2855 South University Drive, Fort Worth, Texas 76129. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in the memory of Nancy Fleming to the Fort Worth Country Day scholarship fund or the Salvation Army. Fort Worth Country Day 4200 Country Day Lane Fort Worth, Texas 76109 Online Gifts: www.FWCD.org/giving Memo: Nancy Fleming The Salvation Army https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give/164006/#!/donation/checkout Nancy was the daughter of Florence Pearcy and Albert Emeril Thomas and was born in Phoenix, Arizona on July 23 rd , 1937. She attended the University of Arizona and the University of the Americas in Mexico City. Nancy was a patriot and enjoyed participating in the democratic process. She volunteered to work voting booths during several elections in Texas and was involved in Fort Worth republican women organizations. Nancy loved her country with enthusiasm and served as a delegate for the Republican Party of Texas for many years. Most recently, Nancy was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the Fort Worth Salvation Army and served on many projects. Nancy had a sharp wit and was a brilliant card player. She played monthly with her bridge club for 35 years, competing in tournaments around Texas. When her children were growing up, she supported them in their many athletic and scholastic endeavors at Fort Worth Country Day. As a parent and FWCD staff member, Nancy immersed herself in the life of the school. There is nothing she wouldn't do: punching lunch cards, working in the classroom and volunteering with the School's various parent organizations. Nancy served as a chaperone on several FWCD 8th grade Big Bend trips. Nancy was adored by her many friends in Fort Worth, Texas and in Prescott, Arizona. Though she lived Fort Worth for over 45 years, she spent summers at Iron Springs in Prescott, Arizona, connecting with the dear friends she grew up with. Nancy always remembered to send birthday cards and never missed an opportunity to help her friends. She was inclusive and loved to organize group outings. Nancy's greatest passion was her family. She raised three children as a single mother and was their greatest advocate. She was deeply loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will remember fondly the many adventures in Iron Springs and Fort Worth. She created fun wherever she went. Nancy was a unique and heroic individual who lived life to the fullest with energy, integrity and humor. She had a bold laugh and a bright smile that lit up every room she walked into. She faced life's many challenges with strength and grit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Nancy had a deep faith in Jesus Christ and is surely rejoicing with her Savior today. SURVIVORS: Nancy is survived by three older brothers, Terrence W. Thomas and Tracy R. Thomas (Martha) of Phoenix, AZ, and Theodore Albert Thomas of Guaymas, Mexico; by her two sons, Ned Nelson III (Lane) of Dallas, TX and James Barrie (Sheila) of Alexandria, VA; by her daughter, Sydney Fleming Lanzilotta of Athens, GA; and by her nephew, Tracy R. Thomas II of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by 9 loving grandchildren, Lee Ellen Fleming Darden (Thad), Ned Nelson Fleming IV (Natalie), Margaret Pearcy Fleming Rees-Jones (David); Thomas Amund, John Onsrud, and Michael James Fleming; and Hayden William, Devyn Sydney, and Henry Mark Lanzilotta; and by two great-grandchildren, Virginia Lane and Thaddeus Allen Darden II.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 25, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries