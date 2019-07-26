|
Nancy Houston Talley Perkins WEBB HILL -- Nancy Houston Talley Perkins passed away on July 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Webb Hill Chapel, Wolfe City. Interment will follow at Webb Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. at Owens Funeral Chapel in Wolfe City. MEMORIALS: Please make contributions to the Wolfe City Public Library, 102 TX-11, Wolfe City, Texas 75496, 903-496-7311. Nancy Talley was born in Webb Hill near Wolfe City, TX on December 31, 1927. She married Roy Bill Perkins, also from Wolfe City, in 1948. They moved to Fort Worth where they lived, worked and raised one child. In 1982, Nancy and Bill retired and built a home in Webb Hill where they enjoyed many happy years. Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband. We will miss her so dearly but are comforted knowing she is now in Heaven. She will always be our angel. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Perkins Hanna Hollwedel and husband, Peter. She also leaves behind a cherished granddaughter, Jess Elo and husband, Dustin. Also surviving Nancy is her niece, Candace Gossage and husband, Joel. Nancy was able to spend almost three years with her great-granddaughter, Stella Belle Elo. They laughed, played and got in trouble together. OWENS & SON FUNERAL HOME P. O. Box 95 Wolfe City, Texas 75496 Office 903-496-2331
Published in Star-Telegram on July 26, 2019