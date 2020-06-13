Nancy Ilene Thomas CROWLEY -- Nancy Ilene Thomas, 62, passed away peacefully onSaturday,June 6, 2020 at her home in Crowley, after a courageous twenty month battle with brain cancer. SERVICE: A small private funeral will be heldon Saturday, June 13, at their home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the American Cancer Society for Brain Cancer research. Ilene was born in Houston, Texas, to Isabelle and Harry Burns on August 3, 1957.In her early years, Ilene enjoyed water skiing with her father, was a member of her high school drill team, and served as the worthy advisor for her chapter of the International Order of Rainbow Girls. She graduated from San Marcos Baptist Academy and then attended Sam Houston State University. She earned a bachelor's degree in Radio, Television and Film.After college, she married William "Tony" Thomas on July 21, 1979, and moved to Crowley, Texas, where she supported him as he opened his medical practice in the neighboring small town of Burleson.In October of 1984, she fulfilled her dream of becoming a mother with the birth of her daughter, Lindsey. Two years later, her son, Andy was born. Ilene's greatest joy and achievement in life was raising her children. Throughout the years, Ilene set aside her personal goals in order to help her husband run his clinic while still managing to be there for all of her children's life events, big and small.Not only was she a kind and loving mother, but she also adored her grandchildren and became affectionately known as "Grammy."When Ilene was not taking care of her family, she enjoyed her daily Coke trip to McDonalds, working as an extra on numerous TV shows and movies, and traveling the world with her husband.She was preceded in death by her parents, Isabelle and Harry Burns and grandmother, Mozelle Spleen. SURVIVORS: Ilene is survived by her husband, Tony Thomas; her children, Lindsey Griffith (husband, Kevin) and Andrew Thomas (wife, Kristina); siblings, Kathy Fry and Larry Burns (wife, Dorene); and her grandchildren, Christian Griffith, Parker Griffith and Luka Thomas. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Kelly, Amanda, Kim, Todd, Amy, Stacy, Shelly and Travis, who held a special place in her heart.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 13, 2020.