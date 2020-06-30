Nancy Kattleman CROWLEY--Nancy Kattleman, 81, of St Francis Village, died peacefully at her home on Friday, June 26, 2020. SERVICE: Services will be held at Calvary Bible Church in Ft Worth. Family visitation at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 2, with an open visitation starting at 10 a.m. Immediately following will be the funeral service conducted by her son Todd Kattelman. Burial: Lonesome Dove Cemetery. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Born Jan. 11, 1939, in Quincy, Ill., Nancy was the daughter of Alice and Virgil Taylor. She attended Quincy High School and married Ronald Kattelman on April 20, 1958, whom she is survived by. Raising her children in Quincy and then later In Beaumont, Texas, Nancy loved to bake and cook for everyone, sewing as well as traveling and being with her family and friends. She was a dental assistant for many years then later had an in-home day care until she retired to be able to travel and care for her family. Nancy was involved with several women's groups with Redeemer Lutheran Church and made brail books. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Nancy was preceded in death and has been reunited with her parents; her sisters, Dorothy Still, Betty Thomas, Patricia Garnett; and two beautiful grandbabies, Bryan Kattelman and Kelly Kattelman. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Marc Kattelman and his wife, Lisa, of Lumberton, Texas, Susan Powell and her husband, Kenny, of Aledo, Texas, Todd Kattelman and his wife, Karen, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Beth Suttle and John of Lake Charles, La.; grandchildren, Christopher Kattelman, Jaimee Kattelman and Kaitee Evans (Jonathan), Lauren Randall (Raymond), Kenny Powell (Mannin), Brian Powell (Alex), Megan Vega (Sid), Shelby Suttle, Jonathan Suttle and Lauren Suttle; great-grandchildren (and one on the way), Emma O'Bryan, Kamren Randall, Kaitlyn Randall and Sid Anthony Vega; and numerous nieces and nephews.