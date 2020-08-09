Nancy Lee Cowain BEDFORD--Nancy Lee Hough Cowain was born Dec. 12, 1929, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Emily James Hough and Harry Edgar Hough Jr. She went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the age of 90 surrounded by her family. Nancy grew up in the Baltimore area and graduated from Catonsville High School in Catonsville, Md., in 1947. She met her husband, Dick Cowain, while he was serving in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Meade, Md. They married in June of 1961 in Halethorpe, Md. They welcomed their first son, Robert "Bob," into their family in May of 1962. They welcomed their second son, Ronald "Ron," into their family in February 1964. Nancy worked for Kaiser Aluminum for many years in Halethorpe, Md., and later in Sherman, Texas. Nancy worked for Texas Instruments in Richardson, Texas, from 1979-1987. She continued to work outside the home until finally retiring in 1998. After retirement, Nancy and Dick moved to Palm City, Fla., in 1998, where they enjoyed being together near the ocean. In 2003, they returned to the Dallas-Fort Worth area so they could be closer to their sons when Dick's health began to decline. Dick passed away in March of 2004. After Dick's passing, Nancy became a volunteer at Harris H-E-B Hospital in Bedford, Texas, as a "pink lady." Nancy joined Martin United Methodist Church in Bedford in 2005 where she became active in Sunday School and other activities of the church. In recent years, she became the seamstress for the church's clothes closet called the Beacon House, mending and repairing the donated articles of clothing. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Donald James Hough; and her husband, William Richard Cowain, in 2004. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her loving sons, Robert Cowain and wife, Nanette, of Bedford, Texas, and Ronald Cowain, also of Bedford, Texas; sisters, Penny Klatt of Canal Winchester, Ohio, and Priscilla Byrd of New Castle, Ind.; brother, Harry Edgar Hough III and wife, Bertie, of Dade City, Fla.; grandchildren, Sharon Kramer and husband, Chris, of Hurst, Texas, Aylor Rix of Flower Mound, Texas, and Carter Rix of Fort Worth, Texas; great-grandson, Lukas Morris of Hurst, Texas. Nancy is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas, 76053. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in Nancy's honor, may be made to Martin United Methodist Church's General Fund, 2621 Bedford Road, Bedford, TX 76021.