Nancy Lois Barse Moore FORT WORTH--Nancy Lois Barse Moore, 87, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A private memorial service will be held for the family. MEMORIALS: In Nancy's memory, donations, in lieu of flowers, may be given to CASA of Tarrant County, 101 Summit Ave., #505, Fort Worth, 76102. Born to the late James Randolph Barse and Bonzie Evelyn Reynolds on June 1, 1932, Nancy, a lifelong resident of Fort Worth. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School, where she met the love of her life, Scott Dean Moore. After graduation, she attended North Texas University where she studied art. She left school to marry Scott and move to Austin while he attended law school at the University of Texas. She and Scott returned to Fort Worth after he graduated where they lived the remainder of their lives together and had five children. Nancy loved spending time with Scott traveling the world or relaxing at their homes in Red River, N.M., and Santo, Texas. She loved animals, especially dogs. She took in any stray dog that was lucky enough to find her. Nancy was a lifelong artist. She came by her artistic ability naturally being the great-niece of George Randolph Barse Jr., whose murals adorn the Great Hall of the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. She excelled at painting watercolors of the many places she and Scott traveled as well as beautiful portraits of friends and family. She put her artistic talents to work opening Park Hill Jewelry in Fort Worth, a vibrant store of unique jewelry and objects d'art. She then became part owner of Barse Jewelry, still owned and operated by her daughter and son-in-law. She saw beauty everywhere and enjoyed designing, building, and decorating even the smallest spaces. We take comfort in the knowledge that Nancy is again young and happy, reunited forever with Scott, who died in 2011, and who she so dearly missed these last few years. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Nancy during her last days, especially Sylvia Zamora who was so very loving and kind. SURVIVORS: Nancy is survived by her sister, Susan Barse and husband, John Mooney, of Reston, Va.; daughters, Ellen Moore Tyler and husband, Ed, of Alexandria, Va., and Melanie Moore Gobril and husband, Michael, of Denton, Texas; her sons, Steve Moore of Fort Worth, Mark Moore and wife, Laurie, of Fort Worth, and Mike Moore and wife, Jill, of Santo, Texas; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; other loving relatives; and close friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020