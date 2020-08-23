1/
Nancy Lynette Weir
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lynette Weir ARLINGTON--Nancy Lynette Weir, 62, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a memorial service for Nancy at a later date. Nancy was born April 21, 1958, in Gatesville, Texas, to Otis and Vivian Brandt Tyson. Nancy graduated from Lamar High School and went to work in administration in the insurance business. SURVIVORS: Nancy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Doug; daughter, Christi Marquez; brother, Cates Tull; and sisters, Connie Wood and Sharon Williams.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved