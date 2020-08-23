Nancy Lynette Weir ARLINGTON--Nancy Lynette Weir, 62, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a memorial service for Nancy at a later date. Nancy was born April 21, 1958, in Gatesville, Texas, to Otis and Vivian Brandt Tyson. Nancy graduated from Lamar High School and went to work in administration in the insurance business. SURVIVORS: Nancy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Doug; daughter, Christi Marquez; brother, Cates Tull; and sisters, Connie Wood and Sharon Williams.