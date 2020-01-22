|
|
Nancy Lynn Lichtenwalter FORT WORTH--Nancy Lynn Lichtenwalter, 70, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, as God called His angel home. SERVICE: Join us to celebrate Nancy's life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at First Presbyterian Church, Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Eastside Blossoms Project, Info: www.eastsideblossoms.org. On Oct. 19, 1949, God sent an angel to earth. Parents, Jimmie and Helen Crofford, named her Nancy Lynn. After graduating from Sam Houston High in Arlington in 1967, she attended East Texas State University where she met and married Leonard Walker. Their son, Bradley, arrived in 1972. As it often does, life led the couple down different paths. Nancy later graduated from North Texas State University and pursued a successful career at American Airlines. In 1990, she met Ray Lichtenwalter at a rehearsal of the Arlington Choral Society and the Arlington Concert Band. She was singing; he was conducting. They married in 1994 at First Presbyterian Church in Arlington. Nancy lived joyfully, loved with her whole heart, and pursued everything she did with passion. Nancy was preceded in death by parents, Jimmie and Helen Crofford, and brother, Carl Crofford. SURVIVORS: She is survived by husband, Ray; son, Bradley and wife, Noelle; son, Jason Lichtenwalter; daughter, Jennifer Holland; grandchildren, Susanna, Katrina, and Benjamin Holland; sister, Kathryn Brolsma and husband, Roger; sister-in-law, Bertha Crofford; plus many treasured nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 22, 2020