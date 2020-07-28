1/1
Nancy Lyons Heinze ARLINGTON--Nancy Lyons Heinze passed away in Arlington on Saturday, July 18, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service willl be held at FUMC Arlington at a future date due to current restrictions. MEMORIALS: May be directed to FUMC Arlington. 313 N. Center St., Arlington, TX 76011, or a charity of your choice. Nancy was born January 15, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio, to Raymond and Eleanor Lyons. At an early age, her family moved to Houston, Texas, where she attended school graduating from Waltrip High School in 1965. Nancy attended Baylor University where she graduated in 1969 with a degree in elementary education. Nancy moved to Arlington after graduation and taught fifth grade for 13 years primarily at Pope Elementary. She received her Master's degree in elementary education from the University of North Texas. Nancy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Arlington where she met and later married her husband, Leonard Heinze. The 46 years of marriage included many trips in the United States, and she was able to say that she had visited every state in her lifetime. Nancy was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law, Jenny Lyons. SURVIVORS: Husband, Leonard Heinze; daughter, Kathleen Heinze; son, Kevin Heinze and wife, Erin; grandsons, Wyatt Heinze and Hank Heinze, all of San Antonio; brother, Larry Lyons and wife, Debbie, of The Woodlands; and very special nieces, nephews and lifelong friends that Nancy also counts as her family. ARLINGTON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME Arlington, 682-323-4989 View and sign the guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 28, 2020.
