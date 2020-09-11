Nancy Marter Carter
May 31, 1955 - September 5, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Nancy Marter Carter, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 5, 2020. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and is now with her beloved Lord and Savior.
A private service will be held at Greenwood Funeral Home on September 12 for immediate family only.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Joan Katz Cancer Resource Center at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center.
Nancy was born in Odessa, Texas May 31, 1955, to Oma Nell and Joseph Marter and grew up in the Meyerland area of Houston, Texas. She attended Bellaire High School and was the Lieutenant Colonel of the all-women Drum and Bugle Corps, The Bellaire Belles. Nancy was a very accomplished swimmer and a High School All American with her 200 yard freestyle relay team. She attended The University of Texas at Austin and received a BBA in Finance in 1977. While at UT, she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi and served as Treasurer. She also swam on the UT women's swim team and was a letter winner.
After graduation, Nancy moved to Houston and worked for the Home Insurance Co. as a claims adjuster and later at Aetna Insurance Co. She was then employed by the Baylor College of Medicine and oversaw the negotiation, settlement, and litigation of all malpractice claims pertaining to the physicians at the College. She left full-time work when she had her first child in 1988.
Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Tim Carter, in 1977, and they began a family in 1988 with the birth of their first daughter, Kristen. The birth of their second daughter, Courtney, preceded their move to Fort Worth in 1992. Their third child, Kevin, was born in 1999. Nancy was a very devoted mother and spent many hours volunteering for school activities, driving carpools, attending athletic events and nurturing the kids in all areas of their lives. She became a grandmother two years ago to her beloved Kennedy and traveled to Dallas every week for fun outings at the zoo and arboretum.
Nancy was a prolific volunteer for many non-profit organizations in Fort Worth. She was co-chair for two years of the Cowtown Ball benefiting the American Cancer Society
, co-chair for two years of the Party In Fort Worth benefiting the Mayor's Promotion Fund, an Executive Board Member of Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth, serving on the Race for the Cure Committee for many years, was co-chair of the capital campaign for the downtown Fort Worth Library, Executive Board Member of The Junior League of Fort Worth, Chair of the Fort Worth Ballet Nutcracker Children's Party, board member of the Ronald McDonald House where she chaired the Tinseltime Station fundraiser for three years, board member of the Van Cliburn Foundation, served on Central Committee for Mayfest, American Heart Association
Board Member in Houston and was a featured speaker for Fort Worth's Go Red For Women's annual lunch, among many other volunteer activities. She made deep and lasting contributions in her community. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, the Soiree Club, Woman's Club (Renaissance Board), and Canwick Club.
In 2006, Nancy started her own clothing consulting agency representing the New York clothing line, Etcetera/Carlisle, and she became one of the top 20 consultants in the United States, a testament to her driving spirit and work ethic.
Nancy was a 14 year breast cancer survivor yet participated in three triathlons, the latest two with her three children.
All of her friends describe Nancy as the one who brought magic to every day and found joy in all things. She loved to try new things, have fun, was a gracious hostess and wanted everyone to feel included. Her radiating presence will be dearly missed.
Survivors: Husband, Tim; children, Kristen Simons (Preston), granddaughter, Kennedy, Courtney (Aaron), and Kevin; sister, Marilyn Neilson (Jim, sons, Corey and Kelly); half brothers, Gene Marter (Arlene) and Joe Marter (Ana) and families; half sister, Keely Frantz (deceased) and family; Tim's sister, Susan Little and family; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.