Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Meacham Newton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Meacham Newton Obituary
Nancy Meacham Newton GRANBURY -- Nancy Meacham Newton, 85, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Acton United Methodist Church, Granbury. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital, stjude.org. In her early years, Nancy worked for the BISD, and later retired from the US Government. She loved traveling and spent many summer's in New Mexico. Her greatest joy was her family. SURVIVORS: Nancy will be forever remembered by her husband, Brewer; sons, Mike and Mark, and their spouses, Sherry and Montie; grandchildren, Amber, Nick, Kyle, Kim, Scott, Joseph and Sophie; and great-grandchildren, Whit, Aislyn, Austin, Reagan, Gavin and Laina.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.