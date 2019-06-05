|
Nancy Meacham Newton GRANBURY -- Nancy Meacham Newton, 85, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Acton United Methodist Church, Granbury. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital, stjude.org. In her early years, Nancy worked for the BISD, and later retired from the US Government. She loved traveling and spent many summer's in New Mexico. Her greatest joy was her family. SURVIVORS: Nancy will be forever remembered by her husband, Brewer; sons, Mike and Mark, and their spouses, Sherry and Montie; grandchildren, Amber, Nick, Kyle, Kim, Scott, Joseph and Sophie; and great-grandchildren, Whit, Aislyn, Austin, Reagan, Gavin and Laina.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 5, 2019