Nancy Ruth Heavin Wren
1938 - 2020
Nancy Ruth Heavin Wren FORT WORTH--Nancy Ruth Heavin Wren passed away peacefully Sunday evening, July 19, 2020. Mrs. Wren was 81. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday at Travis Avenue Baptist Church, 800 W. Berry St. She will be laid to rest privately in Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Born in Lubbock on Sept. 7, 1938, Nancy was the daughter of O.B. and Ethel Ruth Morris Heavin. The family moved to Fort Worth while Nancy was a child where she attended school and graduated from Polytechnic High in 1956. She took business courses at TCU while working for Leonard's Department Store. Nancy married Lee Wren on Aug. 2, 1958, and worked at the First National Bank before becoming a stay-at-home mother to raise their two children. A longtime member of Travis Avenue, Nancy became the nursery coordinator, worked in the business office and retired as senior adult minister after 30-plus years of service. Her family and Jesus Christ were two of the most important things in her life. Nancy was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; son, David; and sister, Bobbie Crow. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of nearly 62 years, Lee, Nancy is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jacobs and her husband, Doug; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Jacobs; grandchildren, Brian Jacobs and Elizabeth, Emily Jacobs Christiansen and Aaron and Justin Wren and his fiancee, Callie Rainosek; great-grandchildren, Mark and Jack Jacobs and Karis Christiansen.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 22, 2020.
