Nancy Ruth Hull Pollard MCKINNEY--Nancy Ruth Hull Pollard passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 403 S. Main St., Duncanville. Burial follows at 2:30 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, ll be at Jaynes Memorial Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org. Nancy was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Jasper, Texas, to Giovanna "Jo" Smith Hull and Arthur Morris Hull. She was married to Kent Pollard from 1964 until he passed in 2019. Nancy was a wonderful and loving wife, mom, nonnie, sister, aunt, friend, teacher, and counselor. She was a proud graduate of Paschal High School and Texas Tech University. She had long and distinguished career covering several decades at Duncanville High School and MacArthur High School. SURVIVORS: Nancy is survived by her son, Donnie Pollard; daughter, Maurie Jo Thacker; son-in-law, Steve Thacker; granddaughter, Sydney Thacker; grandson, Jake Thacker. Nancy loved to share stories about her brothers: Art, David, and John Hull and their families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020