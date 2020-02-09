Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jaynes Memorial Chapel
811 South Cockrell Hill Road
Duncanville, TX 75137
(972) 298-2334
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ruth Hull Pollard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ruth Hull Pollard Obituary
Nancy Ruth Hull Pollard MCKINNEY--Nancy Ruth Hull Pollard passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 403 S. Main St., Duncanville. Burial follows at 2:30 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, ll be at Jaynes Memorial Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org. Nancy was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Jasper, Texas, to Giovanna "Jo" Smith Hull and Arthur Morris Hull. She was married to Kent Pollard from 1964 until he passed in 2019. Nancy was a wonderful and loving wife, mom, nonnie, sister, aunt, friend, teacher, and counselor. She was a proud graduate of Paschal High School and Texas Tech University. She had long and distinguished career covering several decades at Duncanville High School and MacArthur High School. SURVIVORS: Nancy is survived by her son, Donnie Pollard; daughter, Maurie Jo Thacker; son-in-law, Steve Thacker; granddaughter, Sydney Thacker; grandson, Jake Thacker. Nancy loved to share stories about her brothers: Art, David, and John Hull and their families. JAYNES MEMORIAL CHAPEL Duncanville, 972-298-2334 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jaynes Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -