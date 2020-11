Nancy Sue Hawkins

November 3, 2020

Crowley, Texas - Crowley-Nancy Sue Hawkins passed away on November 3, 2020.

Graveside Service: 9 a.m. Monday, November 9, at Restland Cemetery and 2 p.m. Church service Monday, November 9 at Worth Campus Church. Visitation: Friday 6-8 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral Home.

Nancy is preceded in death by Richard Harris, Dorothy Harris, Wanda Smiley, and Larry Harris.

Survivors: Husband, Harvey Joe Hawkins; sons, Joel Hawkins and wife, Brenda from Odessa, TX, Brian Hawkins and wife, Jennifer of Flint, TX; grandchildren, Bevin Jackson, Bowen Hawkins and wife, Amy, Grant Hawkins, Brea Hawkins, Jesse Hawkins and wife, Lindsey, Thomas Hawkins and wife, Abigail, Ashlie snow and husband, Chris, Nicholas Hawkins and wife, Anna; 12 Great Grandchildren; and a host of adopted grandkids.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store