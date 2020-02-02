|
Nancy Welch Harrison BRECKENRIDGE--Nancy Harrison, 79, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with vascular dementia. VISITATION: The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the reception hall of First Presbyterian Church in Breckenridge, Texas, followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Interment: Breckenridge Cemetery will be under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Nancy was one of three daughters born to Clair Vernon Welch and Josephine Goodall, and raised in Breckenridge, Texas. Nancy was artistically gifted, often expressing her creativity through painting, sketching, sculpting, woodworking, and musical performance. She learned to play the piano as a youngster, the saxophone as a teen, and marched in Breckenridge High School's Buckaroo Band. After high school, Nancy attended West Texas State College (now West Texas A&M University), where she thoroughly enjoyed college life as a popular cheerleader, homecoming queen nominee, student association representative, and member of Chi Omega women's fraternity. Nancy was awarded a Bachelor of Science in 1962 and began teaching first grade in Midland, Texas. Nancy was a dedicated merit schoolteacher before concluding her formal teaching career in 1976. In 1980, Nancy joined Calvary Cathedral Bible College's inaugural class and received an associate degree in Practical Biblical Theology after two years of study. From 1966 to 1993, Nancy was married to Curtis Wray Harrison, also formerly of Breckenridge, and together they raised a son and daughter primarily in Fort Worth. For most of Nancy's adult life, she actively participated in her community. In 1968, Nancy was elected Woman of the Year by Gainesville's Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) after serving as chairwoman of the Cooke County Republican Election Committee, the year Richard Nixon was first elected president. Her hard work and dedication earned her an invitation to Nixon's inaugural gala ball in Washington, D.C., where she mixed and mingled with people she greatly admired. Throughout the 1970s, '80s, '90s, and into the 2000s, Nancy volunteered with a number of charitable organizations and churches of various denominations. Nancy sang in the choir and played in the bell choir at Ridglea Presbyterian Church, she supported Fort Worth Republican Women, held positions in the Rejebian Book Club, and supported countless Christian missionary programs spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ around the world. As a parent, Nancy participated in her children's elementary school PTA, volunteered as room mother, served as a Bluebirds troop leader, and tirelessly carpooled to hundreds of music, soccer, baseball, swim team, gymnastics, baton, and dance practices, games, and recitals. In her twilight years, Nancy enjoyed ballroom dancing and dinners at the Petroleum Club of Fort Worth with her dear friend of more than 15 years, David Boren (now deceased). Known as "Nana" to her seven grandchildren, she was also known for her hugs, kisses, and words of wisdom. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her eponym aunt, Nancy Goodall Ross and husband, Eugene Ross; and her beloved uncle, Dr. Edwin Goodall. SURVIVORS: Nancy is survived by her son, Curtis W. Harrison II, his wife, Debbie, and their children, Ashlee, Stephanie, and J.C.; her daughter, Christi Harrison Reynolds, husband, Keith, and her sons, Jacob Albin, Eli Albin, Owen Albin, and Witen Albin; her twin sister, Mary Welch Rose, husband, Frank Webster, and Mary's children, Eric Rose and wife, Adriana, and their children, Rachel Rose, John Rose, and Daniel Rose, Deanna Rose Hammond and husband, David, Katherine Rose and husband, Jimmy Washer; Nancy's aunt, Barbara Goodall; and numerous beloved cousins, including Gene Ross and wife, Beverly, Deborah Goodall, and Gregg E. Goodall, his wife, Jan, and son, Travor. MOREHART MORTUARY OF BRECKENRIDGE & ALBANY Breckenridge, 254-559-5421 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020