Nancy Wilemon SmithSeptember 4, 1931 - December 2, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Nancy Wilemon Smith, 89, peacefully drew her last breath and entered the presence of her Savior on Wednesday evening, December 2, precisely at the moment Pentatonix began singing "Amazing Grace" on NBC's Christmas Special.She was surrounded by her three daughters and their husbands and Meka Tolbert, her caregiver, in her home at the Stayton. She was a wonderful mother and mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Funeral: A private family funeral and celebration was held at Greenwood Memorial Park.Memorials: First United Methodist Church, Fort Worth, Texas; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas; Texas Health Resources Foundation, Arlington, Texas.Nancy, or Mom to us, her daughters, and Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was born on September 4, 1931 in Dallas, Texas, to Lawrence Newton Wilemon and Louese Green Wilemon. They lived in Midlothian, but had to go to Dallas for a hospital birth. She was their only child. They moved to Fort Worth in 1942, where her father was in the banking business.She attended Mary Baldwin University, and graduated from Southern Methodist University. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority.In 1951, Mom married our father, William Robert ("Bob") Thompson, III, and they lived in Fort Worth where Daddy was in the banking business with our grandfather. Mom and Daddy had three daughters, Cindy, Angela, and Nancy. Unfortunately, Daddy died in 1960 from cancer. Then we all moved in with our grandparents, where we lived until 1964. In 1975, Mom married Marc Bertran Smith, Jr., who passed away April 7, 2019 at the age of 94.Losing our Daddy at Mom's young age of 28 brought new challenges to our family, but drew us closer to one another. She filled all the roles and became our hero to this day. Mom's strengths helped her make her way in the business world. She served on the Boards of North Fort Worth Bank, Central Bank and Trust, and the First Bank of Saginaw. She was an active investor and a clear-thinking businesswoman, leading the family business LNW/CANN for many years. Following in her father's footsteps, Mom was active in servant-leader roles with First United Methodist Church, Harris Methodist Hospital, the Junior League, and Jewel Charity Ball. She was a member of River Crest Country Club, and enjoyed spending time with us and our families there.Thinking about Mom, she loved her friends, parties, entertaining, playing bridge, and traveling. She always wanted to look her best – her clothes and makeup and hairdo were always just right. Holidays – Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter – were always at Mom's. She loved all of the preparation, and watching all of her grandkids enjoy the season. Mom was known for her famous cinnamon rolls and her Christmas "trash," which is still a favorite. She loved taking all of us to the Original for Mexican food. Mom's greatest love was her family.After her family, the most important thing in Mom's life was her faith. She was active in her church, making sure we were always in Sunday School and having a great lunch afterwards. She supported many different ministries. Her home saw Don Anderson Bible Studies hold its first Fort Worth series, Francis Schaeffer make presentations, and Creath Davis teach Bible studies. Mom was influential in all of our spiritual growth.She, and our whole family, loved and adored her caregivers, Maureen Hansen, Robin Strassner, Trimeka Tolbert, and Debbie Warren. Their devotion to her was wholehearted, and we all are so grateful to them for their sincere dedication. We also thank Mom's doctors Alan Davenport, Janice Knebl, and Valerie Agena for their exceptional care during the last years of her life.Nancy was predeceased by her husbands, Bob Thompson and Marc Smith; two step-children, Lyn Smith Dulaney and Willing Ryan Smith; and a step-grandchild, Hallie Dulaney.She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Hawkins (Pat), Angela Collins (Randy), and Nancy Spencer (Bob); as well as stepdaughter, Martha Smith Wessels (Robert) and stepson, Julius Grey Smith (Sawnie); ten grandchildren, Corey Hawkins (Ashley), Lawrence Hawkins (Jessica), Mary Elizabeth Crawford (Edward), Staley Moore (Tucker), Lauren Milling (Matthew), Keely Heinl (James), Carter Sewell, Audrey Fowler (Jason), Martin Spencer (Tara), and Nancy Pack (Ryan); six step-grandchildren, Mary Louise Duke (Jason), Paul Dulaney (Danielle), Sally Stanton (John), Mary Martha Hardin (Justin), Travis Smith, and Sawnie Smith; 24 great-grandchildren and 5 step great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Clay Walker Maer and Kay Thompson Fields; and numerous cousins.We are a family closely knitted at the heart, blessed beyond measure, and grateful to God for the wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother that He has so graciously provided for us.