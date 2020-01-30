Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Nanette Vuillemot


1944 - 2020
Nanette Vuillemot Obituary
Nanette Vuillemot NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Nanette Vuillemot, 75, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities of Fort Worth are suggested. Nanette was born May 28, 1944, to John A. and Anna Mara in Pittsfield, Ma. She graduated Pittsfield High School in 1962 and married Donald Vuillemot in 1964. Nanette retired from Radio Shack after 23 years as supervisor of Customer Service. She was known for her organizational skills, which were evident in planning numerous chapel events at the Fort Worth Naval Air Station. She also loved planning family and holiday dinners for her family and grandkids. SURVIVORS: Husband of 55 years, Donald Edward Vuillemot; children, Deborah Vuillemot and partner, Jane Newall, William Vuillemot and husband, Kelly Boone, Colleen Snyder and husband, Keith, and Patricia Cook; and grandchildren, Orion Newall-Vuillemot, Anais Newall-Vuillemot, Elias Newall-Vuillemot, Akira Newall-Vuillemot, Adian Newall-Vuillemot, Anastacia Snyder, Anthony Snyder, Nolan Cook, Jacob Cook and Evan Cook.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020
