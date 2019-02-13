|
Nannette Lites ARLINGTON--It is with great sadness that the family of Nannette Lites announces her homegoing after a brief illness, on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the age of 81 years in Arlington, Texas. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Mayfield Road Baptist Church in Arlington with Rev. Doug McPherson presiding. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, prior to the service. MEMORIALS: The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the D.R. Lites Scholarship Fund, Southwestern Baptist Seminary, 2001 W. Seminary Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76115. Donations may be made online at SWBTS.edu. Mrs. Lites and her husband served for 34 years with the International Mission Board. SURVIVORS: Nannette will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Milton A. Lites; their children, Emily Lites Barnard and Phillip Lites, both of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Amy and Natalie Barnard, Sara Lites and Allison Lites Bender.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2019