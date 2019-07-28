Home

Naomi Davis Burkhalter

Naomi Davis Burkhalter Obituary
Naomi Davis Burkhalter FORT WORTH--Naomi Davis Burkhalter, an icon in Fort Worth restaurant history, to include Zuider Zee, Second Edition, and Burdav's Cafe, accepted her invitation to a banquet with Jesus on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Join us in continuing to celebrate her life. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel, with reception to follow. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Details at https://www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Naomi-Burkhalter/ Naomi joins the love of her life, Louis, and other family members who preceded her. SURVIVORS: As in life, she makes ready a place for son, Tommy Davis; daughter, Darlene Householder; and loving family and friends. Her favorite saying was "It's never too late to have a happy childhood," but her friends and family will remember her for many such quotes, which are affectionately known as "Naomiisms."
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019
