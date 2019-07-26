|
|
Naomi Lene Tawater BLUE MOUND -- Naomi Lene Tawater went home to glory on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, Saginaw Park Baptist Church and will be preceded by a family visitation at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary. Interment will occur at Rosewood Cemetery in Achille, Okla. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com. Naomi was born on April, 16, 1935 in Yarnaby, Oklahoma to John Hubbard and Martha Ettie Stevens. She married Jim Tawater on May 29, 1954 and again on December 24, 1988. She worked as a bookkeeper at several places during her career. She loved to travel and have adventures, traveling to Europe, Brazil, Alaska and most of the US. She championed missions through education, prayer, giving and going. She loved her family and enjoyed having a house full of love and laughter. She was an avid reader, always wanting to learn more and enjoyed working crossword puzzles, word searches, and trivia games, especially about the Bible. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Tawater and her parents. SURVIVORS: Naomi is survived by children, Valeri Blair of Blue Mound, Randy Tawater and Shannon of Ponder, Texas, Vickie Pittman and husband, Terry of Paden, Okla. and Vernette Tawater of Blue Mound; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Johnny Stevens and wife, Louise of Azle; many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, a loving mother, an awesome grandmother and great-grandmother, a loyal friend and an avid follower of Christ.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 26, 2019