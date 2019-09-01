|
Naomi R. Coleman FORT WORTH--Naomi R. Coleman, 84, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please refer to Beth or Steve for guidance/donations. Naomi was born in Darmstadt, Ind., on Nov. 29, 1934. Her great-grandparents came from Germany and founded the town of Darmstadt where they were leading citizens. Naomi graduated from high school in 1952. In 1956, she married Theodore Coleman. They were in ministry together in South Carolina and upstate New York. Later, she was director of the Red Cross for the tri-state region of New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. While working there, she helped deliver 2,000 blankets to Woodstock and frequently participated in disaster relief. She was an early leader in the women's movement. She helped run Harmony Moody, a rehab facility for addicts to learn job skills, while she lived in New York. She was the first woman in the country to have her own auto body shop and specialized in antique cars. She later began working in a fiberglass plant and soon after started her own fiberglass, marble, acrylic, cast iron, porcelain, bath tub and hot tub restoration business. In the early '80s, Naomi moved to Texas and built a successful bathtub and spa repair business in Fort Worth. In her later years, she took the skills she learned in the bath tub business and applied them to repairing fine china, cut glass, porcelain, and collectibles in her business, Naomi's Restoration. In Texas, Naomi was in ministry once again and was a much sought after vocalist. She always said that her greatest calling was in ministry, in particular through prayer. It was common for her to take the hands of a complete stranger to pray for and with them. One of the last of these times was in the hospital, in the weeks preceding her passing into Glory; she took the hands of the chaplain and prayed with him! He said NO ONE had EVER prayed with him! God says, ""Well done, my good and faithful servant!" Naomi was preceded in death by her daughter, Grace Coleman Bursich; her mother, Elvera Bauer Williams; and her father, Hershel Ross. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Coleman Patton, Theodore Stanley Coleman Jr., Stephen Andrew Coleman; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her partner, Beverly Bennett. Many thanks to Stonegate Senior Care for your kind care of our beloved Naomi. We speak blessings, peace and joy to all who were touched by Naomi's life.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019