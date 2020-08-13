Napoleon Walker Sr. FORT WORTH -- Napoleon Walker, Sr. born on January 3, 1939 in Oakwood, Texas to Joe Walker Sr. and Nancy Walker, passed away August 6, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Sat., Aug. 15, G.W. Spencer Funeral Home, 4000 Miller Ave. Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. Interment: Following services, Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 8301 Mansfield Hwy, Arlington, Texas 76001. Visitation: 1 p.m., Fri., Aug. 14. Wake: 7 p.m., Aug. 14. As a child, the Walkers moved to Fort Worth, TX where Napoleon graduated from Como High School. Napoleon married Leola Russell in 1960 and they had five children. He was employed with Proctor and Gamble for over 35 years, retiring in 1991. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Barbara, Delta (Willie); sons, Napoleon Junior (Joann), Eric Senior (Sharlene) and Steven Senior (Chaka). He's also survived by brother, J.D. Walker, Fort Worth; and sisters, Sophie Nell Walker, Fort Worth and Vera Lee Gross, Palestine. He leaves behind over 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of beloved family members and friends.