Narrine Burnett GRAPEVINE -- Narrine Brown Burnett On Friday, July 3rd, 2020, Narrine Brown Burnett went to live with her Lord and Savior at the age of 100. She died peacefully in her sleep. SERVICE: A graveside service for Narrine Burnett will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville, Texas. A special thank you to the staff at Grand Brook Memory Care of Grapevine for always going above and beyond caring for our beloved Narrine. Narrine was born on May 8th, 1920 in Sidon, MS and spent her youth in Gunnison, MS. As a young girl, she loved to read and played basketball in high school. In her 20's, she was a bookkeeper by trade, until she met Guy Burnett, an Army Air Corp Pilot. Guy and Narrine were married on Groundhog Day in 1947. Shortly after in 1949, Guy Burnett Junior was born while Narrine was in Mississippi and Guy was stationed in Morocco and/or North America. A few years later in 1955, they welcomed their daughter Karey Suzanne Burnett who was born while they were stationed in El Paso, Texas. As an "Air Force Wife," she and Guy lived on various Air Force bases in Calif., Texas, and Japan. When Lt. Col. Guy Burnett and Narrine retired from Dyess Air Force base in Abilene, they moved to Euless where Narrine helped design their new home that she ended up living in for 54 years. Guy and Narrine were happily married for 53 years until his passing in November 2001. Narrine was a proud homemaker. She loved to cook, work in her yard, and had a gift of bringing a dead plant back to life. Narrine learned to play golf in Japan and was an avid golfer into her 90s. She was a member of the LPGA and Rolling Hills Country Club. She was the most generous and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Narrine was extremely proud, independent, and an inspiration to all her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all. Narrine is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Leila Seaton and her husband, Guy Burnett. SURVIVORS: Narrine is survived by her son, Guy Burnett, Jr. and wife, Martha Burnett of Helotes, Texas; daughter, Karey Lawrence and husband, Dennis Lawrence of Bedford; sister, Vanod Luna of Dallas; Grandchildren, Katheryn Burnett of Helotes, William Burnett and wife, Sofia Burnett of Brooklyn, NY; Natalie Hendricks and husband, James Hendricks of Dallas; great-grandchildren, Lauren Narrine Burnett Campana of Helotes, James Hendricks of Dallas, and Howard Burnett of Brooklyn; nephew, John Luna of Dallas, Bob Luna and Elaine Price of Dallas.