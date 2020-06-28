Nat Fralia FORT WORTH--Born at his house on Belknap Street in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 1, 1930, Nat Fralia was the oldest child of Jack Harry and Annie Cornelia Fralia. Growing up during the Depression, his first job was delivering menus at 11 years old. His work ethic never stopped. He dropped out of North Side High school when his family moved to Alaska. This was his first step in seeing what the world had to offer this simple kid from Fort Worth. In 1951 he joined the Army and there his adventures began. Quoted as saying "I joined the Army because the line for the Navy was too long," he went on the spend 22 years in the Army. First as a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne, jumping out of perfectly good airplanes and then as a Green Beret with the Special Forces. The Army took him and his family on adventures all over the world. One of those adventures was back to Fort Worth, Texas, where he met Martha Jan Misenhimer. The adventures continued with the family living in Hawaii, Panama, Okinawa, Taiwan, Thailand and Laos, the simple man from Texas saw a lot of the world. After retiring from the Army, Nat joined Air America as security manager. In 1975 the U.S. pulled out of the region, which brought Nat and his family back to where it all began. It didn't take long for the travel bug to hit again, and Nat took a job in Saudi Arabia. After all their children graduated from high school, Martha joined him, and they set out on 20 years of traveling and seeing the world. Living in Saudi Arabia and then retiring to Greece, Nat and Martha built a wonderful community of friends and family all over the world. But again, home was calling, and they moved back to Fort Worth to be with their children and grandchildren. Best known to his family as "Pop," Nat shared his loved of ice cream and chocolate with all his children and grandchildren. Although he didn't finish high school, education was important, and Nat never stopped learning, a trait he passed down to all generations. Many grandchildren learned poetry and literature during sleepovers and late-night bowls of ice cream with their Papa. But it wasn't all work with Pop, he famously let his small grandchildren climb into this lap to drive the car or his teenage grandchildren take the wheel on a whim. While living in Fort Worth, Nat and Martha continued to travel all over the world seeing family and friends they made during their lifetime of adventures. Nat was a tough man and after 89 years he died on his own terms surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife and travel companion, Martha; his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; along with his Special Forces buddies and Air America family. GRAVESDIE SERVICE: Due to COVID-19, graveside services at DFW National Cemetery will be private on Monday, June 29. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Here are some of our favorites: Wreaths Across America - https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/; Gary Sinise Foundation - https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/; Recycled Love Animal Rescue Inc - https://www.recycledloveanimalrescue.org/; Morris Animal Foundation - https://www.morrisanimalfoundation.org/
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.