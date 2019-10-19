|
Natalia Rivera Negrete FORT WORTH--Natalia Rivera Negrete, 86, of Fort Worth, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday at Northside Iglesia de Cristo. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 7 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. Natalia was born Sept. 21, 1933, in Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico. She was a devoted Christian and a member of Northside Iglesia de Cristo. Natalia was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Cristobal Rivera; her sons, Juan Antonio Rivera and Francisco Javier Rivera; stepdaughter, Frances Urzua; and a grandson, Edgar Diaz. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her spouse, Mike Negrete; children, Cristobal Rivera (Norma), Rosa Maria Rubio (Armando), Maribel Woodward (Kelly), Luis M. Rivera (Claudia), Sgt. Major Sergio F. Rivera (Gracie), Elizabeth Alvarez (Roberto), Mark Negrete (Valerie) and Ben Negrete (Maria); stepson, Mike Negrete Jr. (Hannah); stepdaughter, Catherine Torres; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 19, 2019