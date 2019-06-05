Dr. Natalie Gail Murray FORT WORTH--Dr. Natalie Gail Murray, a loving and caring mother, grandmother and sister, joined her parents, Harry and Adell Brand, and brother, James Brand, in Heaven on Friday morning, May 24, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, with a reception to follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fort Worth Opera. Natalie was born and raised in Fort Worth, where she was valedictorian of her class at Castleberry High School. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the arts and served proudly on the board of the Fort Worth Opera for many years. She loved to travel, taking trips abroad as often as she could. But her true life's passion came from helping and healing others. Natalie began her medical career as a candy striper in high school. She earned a nursing degree from TCU and worked as a nurse for many years. She then entered medical school at USC, graduated near the top of her class, and went on to have a long and successful career as a hepatologist (liver specialist). She finished her career as the chief of the medical staff at Baylor All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth. She lived a great life and touched the lives of many. We will miss her great sense of humor and adventurous spirit. We love her and will miss her dearly. SURVIVORS: Sons, Lawrence Murray and Owen Murray and wife, Suzanne; grandchildren, (Owen's children), Adell and Ian Murray; sisters, Patricia Brand and Dulcie Brand; and nephew, James Brand (Patricia's son).



Published in Star-Telegram on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary