Nathalie Lane NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Nathalie Lane, 66, of North Richland Hills passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2016 Willis Land, Keller. Nathalie was born in France, moved to Montreal, QC, when she was 3 years old and then to the DFW area at 44. She was married to and is survived by her loving husband, Gary, of 46 years. Nathalie is survived by her daughters, Valerie (Melvin) and Christine (John); siblings, Terry (Donna), Jean-Louis (Sylvie), Annie (Pierre) and Nadia (Miguel); grandchildren, Preston, Kinslee, Chloe and Ava; and several nieces and nephews. Nathalie was preceded in death by her mother, Antoinette, and daughter, Janet. Our family is heartbroken and knows that life will never be the same without her.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019
