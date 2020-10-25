Nathan E. RibelinJanuary 20, 1979 - October 12, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Major Nathan Edd Ribelin, passed into glory Monday evening, Oct. 12, 2020.Nathan was born and reared in Petal, Mississippi where his father, Kenneth Edd Ribelin, serves as a PCA pastor.Nathan joined the National Guard Army Reserves at 17 years of age. He served in three deployments, earned the rank of Major, and is certified to fly Blackhawk helicopters.In his civilian role, Nathan served as a leader of IT professionals at Parker Hannifin, UNTHSC and Quorum Software. He was a servant leader and loved by all for his humor, keen intelligence and kindness.He is survived by his wife, Kerry Beth (KB) Ribelin; four children, Calvin -13, Felicity -11, Jubilee -6, and Horatio -4, all of Fort Worth; father, Kenneth, of Petal, MS; brother, Timothy, currently residing in Austin, Texas along with his wife, Lauren, and their two children, Jackson -8 and Grant - 3.Nathan was preceded in death by his mother, Paula Beth Crump Ribelin.A visitation will be held at Birchman Baptist Church in Fort Worth, 5 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, Oct. 26, 2020.Because of covid, a private family graveside service will be held Tuesday morning. A Memorial service will be held at Birchman Baptist Church in Fort Worth at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2020.We are all grateful for Nathan's love for his Lord, his love of his family, and his service to his country. Our Nathan was such an incredible soul. He loved to laugh and play with his children. We truly loved him and knew he truly loved us. He is our hero.We welcome you to mourn with us at the passing of our beloved Nathan, but we are not without hope as we know we will see him again in glory as the Westminster Shorter Catechism question 20 reminds us: Q. How do you know that you have a soul? A. Because I can think about God and the world to come. Ref. Genesis 1:26-27; 9:6ff; Acts 17:22-23; Romans 1:19-20; 13:1-4We will never stop thinking about God and the glorious new world to come when He will finally wipe away our tears and we will be reunited with you, Nathan.