Nathan Earl Mathews Obituary
Nathan Earl Mathews KENNEDALE--Nathan Earl Mathews, born in Denton, Texas, on Oct. 13, 1943, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, around 5:50 a.m. after a long battle with Alzheimer's and lung cancer. SERVICE: Service information at https://www.emeraldhillsfuneralhome.com/notices/Nathan-Mathews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Lonzo Mathews and Pearl Adeline Searcy Mathews; and his brothers, Edward D., Nehemiah, Thomas, and Phillip. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Melba; and their daughters and sons-in-laws, Tammi and Mark Bransom, Liz and Robert Cook, and Elaine and Micheal Tune; also, by their grandchildren, Ashli, Tiffanni, Mark II, Victoria, MaryFaith, and Kyle; their nine great-grandchildren with the 10th on her way in January; and additionally, by his brothers, Bearl and James Mathews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 19, 2019
