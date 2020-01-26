|
Nathan Pack Newbern FORT WORTH--Nathan Pack Newbern passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. MEMORIAL: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Greenwood Chapel, followed by a reception in the Live Oak Room. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation would be appreciated. Nathan was born Oct. 14, 1946, in Fort Worth. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1965. Nathan enjoyed 4WD vehicles, hunting, boating and gambling. He ran Imperial Tooling, an aerospace manufacturer. Nathan was a loving son, father, grandfather, and husband. SURVIVORS: Wife, An Newbern; daughter, Natalie; and two grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020