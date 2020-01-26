Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Newbern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Pack Newbern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan Pack Newbern Obituary
Nathan Pack Newbern FORT WORTH--Nathan Pack Newbern passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. MEMORIAL: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Greenwood Chapel, followed by a reception in the Live Oak Room. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation would be appreciated. Nathan was born Oct. 14, 1946, in Fort Worth. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1965. Nathan enjoyed 4WD vehicles, hunting, boating and gambling. He ran Imperial Tooling, an aerospace manufacturer. Nathan was a loving son, father, grandfather, and husband. SURVIVORS: Wife, An Newbern; daughter, Natalie; and two grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -