More Obituaries for Natividad Rios
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natividad Zapata Rios

Natividad Zapata Rios Obituary
Natividad Z. Rios WEATHERFORD--Natividad Zapata Rios, "Nate," 70, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in the loving arms of his daughter after battling a long-term illness. MEMORIAL: A private memorial will be held to honor his wonderful legacy. Nate was born Sept. 8, 1949, to Carmen and Victor Rios. Nate was a jack-of-all-trades, including migrant worker, line cook, welder, auto mechanic, CNC machinist, plumber, and Hemphill's finest car washer. Nate predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Victor Jr. and Juan. SURVIVORS: Siblings, Reyes, Manuel, Jose and Guadalupe; children, Victorie, Nativity and David; along with 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020
