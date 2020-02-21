Home

Neel E. Bobbitt Obituary
Neel E. Bobbitt FORT WORTH -- The best husband, father, brother & uncle passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Our lives are blessed from all he taught us. His wish to donate his body to UT Southwestern for research has been honored. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers please donate to The Micheal J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's or your . SURVIVORS: His wife of 64 years, Janelle Story Bobbitt; daughter, Sherri Bobbitt; sister, Gail Bruner; along with many nieces & nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2020
