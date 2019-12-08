Home

Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home - Goldthwaite
Nelda Terry Hawkins

Nelda Terry Hawkins Obituary
Nelda Terry Hawkins GOLDTHWAITE--Nelda Terry Hawkins, 80, of Goldthwaite, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Temple, Texas. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite, Texas. Burial follows in Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite, Texas. MEMORIALS: May be made to Kingsbury Cemetery. Nelda was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Mills County, Texas, to Virgil Ervin Terry and Trula Adams Terry. She married Garland Ray "Hawk" Hawkins on April 6, 1965, in Brownwood, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children and spouses, Brian Ray Hawkins and Teressa of Copperas Cove, Texas, Byron Hawkins and Keri of Noblesville, Ind., Renee Cawood and Todd of Burleson, Texas; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Virgil Doyle Hawkins of Abilene, Texas; and four nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019
