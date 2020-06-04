Nelda Yvonne Wood ARLINGTON -- Nelda Yvonne Wood, age 79, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. FUNERAL: 12 noon, Sat., June 6, Laurel Land Memorial Chapel with visitation from 10am to 12 p.m. at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 6300 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75232 Nelda was born August 17, 1940 in Columbus, Mississippi to Selena and Luther Smith. She is preceded in death by husbands, Jesse Turnipseed, Johnny May and Woody Wood; sister, Joyce Sanders and brother, Raymond Smith. SURVIVORS: Her daughters and son-in-laws, Mary McKinney and husband, Jim and Pamela Thomas and husband, Gary; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. LAUREL LAND FH & MEMORIAL PARK 6300 South R. L. Thornton Frwy. Dallas, Texas 75232 214-371-1336