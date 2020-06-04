Nelda Yvonne Wood
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nelda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelda Yvonne Wood ARLINGTON -- Nelda Yvonne Wood, age 79, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. FUNERAL: 12 noon, Sat., June 6, Laurel Land Memorial Chapel with visitation from 10am to 12 p.m. at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 6300 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75232 Nelda was born August 17, 1940 in Columbus, Mississippi to Selena and Luther Smith. She is preceded in death by husbands, Jesse Turnipseed, Johnny May and Woody Wood; sister, Joyce Sanders and brother, Raymond Smith. SURVIVORS: Her daughters and son-in-laws, Mary McKinney and husband, Jim and Pamela Thomas and husband, Gary; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. LAUREL LAND FH & MEMORIAL PARK 6300 South R. L. Thornton Frwy. Dallas, Texas 75232 214-371-1336


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral
12:00 PM
Laurel Land Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park – Dallas
6000 South R. L. Thornton Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
2143711336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved