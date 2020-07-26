1/1
Nelia Mae Major Taylor
Nelia Mae Major Taylor BURLESON--Nelia Mae Major Taylor, 82, of Burleson passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Due to all the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Nelia was born Dec. 1, 1937, in Huff, Texas, to Jesse and Carrie Major. She graduated from Poly in 1955. After graduation, she went on to attend TWC. She worked in the accounting department for the federal government. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 50 years, George L. Taylor; brothers, Fred Major of Midlothian, Pat Major and wife, Cathy, of Fort Worth, Jerry Major of Brattleboro, Vt., and Jess Major of Fort Worth; sister, Bess Tate and husband, John, of Alvarado; nieces, Marla Major and Karen Missey; and nephews, Mike Major and Martin Major.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
