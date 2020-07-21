Nelle Hixson ARLINGTON--Nelle Dawson Hixson passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord at the age of 91. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Wade Family Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed at https://memorial.wadefamilyfuneralhome.com/mary-hixson/4272394/obituary.php
Go to photos and videos tab, click on Watch Webcast. Visitation: Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Wade Family Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the P.E.O. Program of Continuing Education, https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-pce
; Bible Study Fellowship, https://www.bsfinternational.org/support/give/?source=bsfinternational.org&fund_id=3
; or Wycliffe Bible Translators, http://pngboyd.blogspot.com/p/give.html
. Nelle was born July 12, 1929, and raised in Conway, Ark. She had a close relationship with the Lord and furthered spreading his Word through teaching Sunday school to both children and adults, facilitating Bible studies through BSF and various church small groups. A woman with many interests, Nelle was a lifelong learner. She loved to travel throughout the world with her husband, family, and in later life with her daughters. The game of golf was well suited to her competitive nature. She also enjoyed playing bridge socially and then competitively later in life, achieving the level of Bronze Life Master. Nelle loved reading and the challenge of a crossword puzzle. She was a proud and active member of P.E.O for over 50 years. She also was a proficient seamstress, loved plants, the joy of gardening and water aerobics. She was known for her gracious hospitality, always happy to cook for a crowd of family or friends. She also volunteered at school and various organizations for her children. Competitive card games with her children and grandchildren always made her happy. Nelle believed strongly in the value of education. She graduated from Arkansas Teachers' College earning her BA in Math. She chose not to use that degree for teaching but chose to instill in her children that excelling to your greatest potential in school was expected. After her children left the nest, she returned to college to pursue an MBA through the University of Texas Arlington. She made a point of attending all grandchildren's high school, college graduations and all of their important events throughout the country. A savvy businesswoman and math whiz, Nelle once owned a travel agency and was owner of Utility Structural Systems of Houston. A special thank you to Lowah Wisseh for her loving kindness and caring of Miss Nelle. Nelle was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, A.R. "Ralph" Hixson; her parents, J.C. and Esther Dawson; her brother James; and sister, Jane Wade. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brother, David Dawson; children, A.R. Hixson III, Mark Hixson (Stephanie), John Hixson (Becky), Judy Antimarino (Pete), and Nancy Race (Kevin). She was proud "Baba" to grandchildren, John Michael Hixson (Amy), Natalie Race Whitaker (Wilson), Lisa Hixson, Katy Antimarino Soroka (Paul), David Hixson (Katie), Adam Race, Amy Antimarino, Stephen Hixson, Molly Antimarino, Kenyian Hixson, Aaron Race, Claire Hixson, Kenniah Hixson; six wonderful great-grandchildren; and her beloved Westie, Alva.