Nellie Ruth Abney GRANDVIEW -- Nellie Ruth Abney, 88, of Grandview passed away peacefully Monday, August 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. FUNERAL: service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Grandview United Methodist Church with Rev. Daniel So and Diane Barnes officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Grandview United Methodist Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers send to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Nellie was born October 3, 1931, in Rugby, Texas to John and Mirty Mae Pratt. Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Mirty; her husband, John Orval Abney; son, John Edward Abney; brothers, Sidney Pratt and Leroy Pratt; and sister, Marie Pohtusky. Survivors: Her son, Tommy and wife, Pat Abney of Hillsboro; daughter, Rose and husband, Duane Johns of Godley; grandsons, John and wife, Lydia Abney of Hillsboro, Neil and wife, Maegan Abney of Hillsboro; granddaughters, Melissa and husband, Hunter Barnes of Mertens, and Jessica and husband, Curtis Mohr of Godley.