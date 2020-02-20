Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Nellie Sue Braddock


1932 - 2020
Nellie Sue Braddock Obituary
Nellie Sue Braddock ARLINGTON -- Nellie Sue Braddock, 87, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 in Arlington. SERVICE: Visitation for Sue's friends and family will be on at 12 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 1400 S. Cooper St, Arlington, Texas 76013 with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m. with Reverend Mike Love officiating. She will be interred with her husband on Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m., Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75211. Sue was born on March 23, 1932 in Fort Worth, Texas to Lucian Elmore and Dora (Goolsbee) Hinson. Sue grew up in Fort Worth and married Charles Braddock and together they raised two children, Mark and Cathy. She and Charles were active members of Epworth United Methodist Church. She was an avid prayer warrior and was very committed to her relationship with Jesus Christ. She served as a BSF leader for over 10 years. During their retirement she and Charles enjoyed traveling to Israel, Europe and throughout the United States. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles E. Braddock. SURVIVORS: Son, Mark Braddock, wife, Cindy & her daughter, Cathy Braddock; grandchildren, Michele Tulk, Jessica Braddock, Matthew Braddock, Stacy Dunn, Rachel Redding, Lindsay Shea Braddock & Luke Braddock; fifteen great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Harrell Braddock and wife, Mary.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020
