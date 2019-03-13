|
|
Nellwyn Cannon WYLIE -- Nellwyn Rose Cannon, 61, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by the love of her life, her son and daughter, and her three sisters. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Murphy Road Baptist Church in Murphy, Texas. Viewing: 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Charles W. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Sachse, Texas. CHARLES W. SMITH SONS FUNERAL HOME 2925 5th Street 972-414-0550 Sachse, TX 75048 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019