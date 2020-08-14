Nellyne B. Jones NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Nellyne Jones, 101, passed away on July 22, 2020. SERVICE: 3 p.m., Fri., Aug. 14, Moore Memorial Gardens. All attending should please bring face coverings and practice social distancing. She was born in McComb Oklahoma on September 5, 1918, and was married to Frank P. Jones of Oklahoma City. Nellyne worked in administration for Pontiac Inc. in Oklahoma, and the Department of Child Services for the state of Texas in Fort Worth. She had a passion for playing the game of bridge with her many cherished friends. Nellyne was preceded in death by her daughter Kim Jones, her three sisters Wilma, Lavern, and Lois, and her brother Delton. SURVIVORS: Her son, Kerry Allen Jones; daughter-in-law, Karina Jones; and her grandchildren, Kristina, Kevin, Miriam, Christopher, and Laurie. FOREST PARK THE WOODLANDS FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY The Woodlands, Texas 77384 936-321-5115



