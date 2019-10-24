|
|
Nelson Rodriguez FORT WORTH -- Nelson Rodriguez, 67 of Fort Worth, Texas, Founder and Owner of The Nelrod Company passed away Tuesday evening, October 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26 in Gambrell Street Baptist Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation 6 8pm Friday, October 25 at Greenwood Chapel. Nelson was born January 24, 1952 in Harlingen, Texas to Benjamin and Aurora Rodriguez. SURVIVORS: Wife, Esther, of 45 years; four sons, Nelson Jr., Joshua, Jacob, and James; daughters, Ester, Haley, and Cathy; four grandchildren, Elena, Joseph, Penelope, and Violet; sister, Pearl, and; three brothers Ben, Hector, and David; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. For Full Obituary of Nelson Rodriguez, go to, www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019