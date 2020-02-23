Home

Nelta Hull ASHDOWN, ARK.--Nelta Hull, 86, of Ashdown, Ark., passed away at her home on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Ashdown with Bro. Butch Riddle officiating. Interment follows in Ashdown Cemetery. Visitation; wad 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Madden Funeral Home in Ashdown. Nelta was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Fort Hood, Texas, to the late Gilbert and Annie Brookshire Colvin. She was preceded in death by one brother and one sister. Mrs. Hull was a member of First Baptist Church of Ashdown. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Jack Hull of Ashdown; son and daughter-in-law, Vanoy and Naomi Hull of Bremond, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Glenda and Butch Riddle of Ashdown; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. MADDEN FUNERAL HOME Ashdown, Ark., 870-898-3331 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
