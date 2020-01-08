Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neva Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neva Joice Ball

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neva Joice Ball Obituary
Neva Joice Ball BEDFORD -- Neva Joice Ball, 89, passed away January 4, 2020 at home with Gerald by her side. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Fri., Jan. 10, Legacy Church of Christ. Family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. She was born June 6, 1930 to Emory and Pearl Hardin in Vera, Texas. Joice loved to travel, she loved country music, and she worked with Johnny High's Country Review for more than twenty years. She is preceded in death by her husband Lemuel Virgil Fisher, son Chris Harden Fisher, and 10 siblings. SURVIVORS: Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Gerald Ball of Bedford; step-son, Weldon Ray Fisher; and brother, Cal Harden. Joice is also survived by her extended family, Christian Wyles Doran Baker, Ella James Baker, Hudson Baker, Bonnie Doran, Scott Doran, Austin Wyles Doran and wife, Brandi.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -