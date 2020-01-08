|
Neva Joice Ball BEDFORD -- Neva Joice Ball, 89, passed away January 4, 2020 at home with Gerald by her side. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Fri., Jan. 10, Legacy Church of Christ. Family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. She was born June 6, 1930 to Emory and Pearl Hardin in Vera, Texas. Joice loved to travel, she loved country music, and she worked with Johnny High's Country Review for more than twenty years. She is preceded in death by her husband Lemuel Virgil Fisher, son Chris Harden Fisher, and 10 siblings. SURVIVORS: Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Gerald Ball of Bedford; step-son, Weldon Ray Fisher; and brother, Cal Harden. Joice is also survived by her extended family, Christian Wyles Doran Baker, Ella James Baker, Hudson Baker, Bonnie Doran, Scott Doran, Austin Wyles Doran and wife, Brandi.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020