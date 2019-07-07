Neva Lorene McLeroy Bridges Wetmore PANTEGO--Neva Lorene McLeroy Bridges Wetmore, 93, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: DFW National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the funeral home. Neva was born in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Feb. 3, 1926, to Charles Lee McLeroy and Lora Lee Slaughter McLeroy. She graduated from Grand Prairie High School Class of 1943. She retired from LTV with 29 years of service. Grand Prairie was her home, except the years moving from base to base with her first husband, William Bridges, USAF. Neva married James Wetmore in July of 1995. Neva loved the Lord with all her heart and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Arlington. She was an avid reader, loved puzzles, games and bird watching until macular degeneration took her eyesight. She loved traveling the back roads of Texas with her husband, Jim. They made a new home in Pantego. She loved and was loved by the many friends and relatives in her life. Neva was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, James, Aubry and Hiram; first husband, Master Sgt. William Bridges; second husband, James Wetmore; and a beloved nephew, James McLeroy, all gone too soon. SURVIVORS: Nieces, Sandra Jean DeFrates, Joanne Carlsness and husband, George, Lisa McLeroy; nephews, Richard McLeroy and wife, Carol, Larry McLeroy and wife, Midge, Phillip McLeroy and wife, Janet; Bobby McLeroy; stepchildren, Joel Wetmore and wife, Sue, James Wetmore, and Nancy Wetmore.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019