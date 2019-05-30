Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nevette Smoots
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nevette Jacob Smoots

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nevette Jacob Smoots Obituary
Nevette Jacob Smoots FORT WORTH -- Mrs. Nevette Jacob Smoots, 58, left the cares of this world, bound for her home in Glory on Friday, May 24, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at East Saint Paul Baptist Church, 5300 Oak Grove Road West; The family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m., Friday, at the church. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park SURVIVORS: Left in Gods Care: her beloved husband of 29 years, Everett Smoots; her children, Everett Smoots, Jr. and LaTisha Youngblood; four grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.